Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.