Carry Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.35 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $163.65 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00055832 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00015939 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

