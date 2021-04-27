Carter’s (CRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.