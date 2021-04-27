carVertical (CV) Market Cap Reaches $16.86 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. carVertical has a market cap of $16.86 million and $274,233.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00067558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.14 or 0.00825361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00097801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.09 or 0.08213418 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

