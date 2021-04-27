Cascend Securities Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $210.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.58.

TXN stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.64. The company had a trading volume of 113,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.67. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

