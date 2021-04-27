Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $223.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $225.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

