Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $225.53

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $225.53 and last traded at $221.81, with a volume of 115571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average of $194.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

