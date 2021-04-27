Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

CSPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million.

In related news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

