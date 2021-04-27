Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
