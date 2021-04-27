Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

