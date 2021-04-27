Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $229.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,337. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.49. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

