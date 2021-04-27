CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.