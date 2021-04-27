CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

CBRE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

CBRE stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.32. 3,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

