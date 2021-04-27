Ccore (CCO) 1-Day Volume Tops $112.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Ccore has a market cap of $120,877.27 and $112.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 271% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.74 or 0.00800350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00097273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.87 or 0.08071734 BTC.

Ccore Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

