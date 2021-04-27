CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $72,288.98 and approximately $1,161.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006602 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.