CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CD Projekt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTGLY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

