CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.