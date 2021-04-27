Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $61.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 20.7% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $61,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $261.75. 39,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,317. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $262.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.