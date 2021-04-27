Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 136,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.