Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,755. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.