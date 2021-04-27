CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 20,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,235,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.