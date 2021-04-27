Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

CE stock opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

