Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 5,049.6% in April

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a growth of 5,049.6% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

