Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 5,049.6% in April

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a growth of 5,049.6% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $28.59.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
