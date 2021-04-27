Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.18

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 6580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,008,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

