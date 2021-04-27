Celo (CELO) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00010089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $59.34 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00273904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.02 or 0.01046790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.00711496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,984.27 or 0.99922207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

