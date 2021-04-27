Celo Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.80 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $46.80 million and $80,718.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 46,420,347 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

