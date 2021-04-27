Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.65 and last traded at $61.90. Approximately 14,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,428,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Get Celsius alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 58.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Celsius by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $4,744,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.