Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 966,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 9,794,480 shares.The stock last traded at $7.40 and had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.52.

The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,047.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 114,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 305,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

