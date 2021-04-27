Centaur (CNTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.69 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $16.69 million and $1.76 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00829638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00096335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.35 or 0.08035966 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

