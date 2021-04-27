Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,700 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Centene by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 425,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $776,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. 403,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,900. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

