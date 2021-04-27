Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 425,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

