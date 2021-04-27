Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.050-5.350 EPS.

CNC stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. 10,290,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,877. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

