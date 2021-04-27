Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.10 billion-$122.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.01 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.68.

Centene stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,290,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

