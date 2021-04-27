Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.1-122.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.82 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.68.

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

