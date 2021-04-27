Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.