Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDEV. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.