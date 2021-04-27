Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 2,702 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $418.19. The company had a trading volume of 136,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.17 and a 200-day moving average of $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

