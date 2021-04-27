Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. 85,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,579. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

