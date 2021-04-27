CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,352 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Caterpillar by 23.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 285,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 444,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.41. The stock had a trading volume of 73,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

