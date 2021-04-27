CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 19,586 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 198.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,455 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

PXD stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,416. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

