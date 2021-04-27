CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 4,578 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

KMB stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.94. 89,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.