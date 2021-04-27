CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $507.25. The stock had a trading volume of 139,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. The company has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

