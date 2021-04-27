CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,445. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

