CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,084 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.00. The stock had a trading volume of 80,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.36. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.