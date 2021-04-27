CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $615.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $553.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.