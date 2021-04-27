CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock remained flat at $$58.77 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 455,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.