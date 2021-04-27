CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,367. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

