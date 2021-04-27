CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $38.48 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.69. 37,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $226.96. The company has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

