CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 60.0% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 33.9% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

CI traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $250.12. 11,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,045. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $256.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.22.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

