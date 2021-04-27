CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,161 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.55. 34,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,654. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

