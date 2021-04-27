CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 8,330 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Walmart by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 48,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.73. 169,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,124,982. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19. The company has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

